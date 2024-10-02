Ravens’ Derrick Henry Named Player of Week
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry has reclaimed his crown.
After rushing for 199 yards and scoring two total touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) in Sunday night's win over the Buffalo Bills, "King Henry" earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his incredible performance. It's the eighth time Henry has won the award in his stellar career, but his first time doing so with the Ravens.
"Henry sped out of the gates and didn't look back on Sunday in the Baltimore Ravens' 35-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills," NFL.com's Grant Gordon wrote. "Henry's first touch of the game was an 87-yard touchdown run. He didn't stop until he had 199 yards on 24 carries to go with three catches for 10 yards and another touchdown. It was a royal showing for King Henry."
Henry, 30, took a while to get going with his new team, but he's been an absolute wrecking ball over the past two games. He's rushed for over 150 yards and scored two touchdowns in each of those games, and he's helped the Ravens get back on track after a disappointing start. With Henry dominating, the Ravens have established the physical, bruising identity they envisioned at the start of the season.
"If today doesn't show [you] that I'm used to it [and] I'm comfortable, then I don't know what else to say," Henry told reporters after the game. "It's been fun. We didn't start the way we wanted to, but like I told those guys, this is why I came here, because of the culture. Our back is against the wall [at] 0-2, [but] we just kept believing; we kept fighting and now we're back where we want to be, and let's just keep building on this one in all three phases."
Now, Henry needs just one more touchdown to reach 100 total for his career. With the way he's playing, and how he's continuing to build chemistry with the rest of the offense, there's a great chance he reaches that milestone against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
