Ravens GM Hints at Derrick Henry Contract Extension

Derrick Henry could get a contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens.

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Ravens are eliminated from the postseason after losing to the Buffalo Bills, but that doesn't mean that they are completely disappointed with how their year went.

There were some bright spots amid the unfortunate ending, especially when it comes to running back Derrick Henry.

Henry dazzled in his first season with the Ravens, rushing for 1,921 yards and a league-best 16 touchdowns. Even though he is 31 years old going into the upcoming season, the Ravens will explore a contract extension for Henry.

"I think he proved he had a lot left in the tank," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said of Henry.

"We'll look at that [contract extension]. ... I'm just so grateful Derrick chose us last year. He came in and I can honestly say his attitude and the way that he played was amazing to watch. His relationship with his teammates, his humility as a player, his work ethic. Can't wait to see him next year."

Henry signed a two-year, $16 million deal, making him a free agent at the end of the 2025 season. However, a contract extension could keep Henry in Baltimore for the remainder of his career in the NFL.

Henry benefitted from one of the league's strongest offensive lines, and that helped him run for the most yards he's had since breaking 2,000 back in 2020 with the Tennessee Titans.

Adding Henry to the mix on offense with Lamar Jackson gave the Ravens a top-three player at both the quarterback and running back position, making it extremely hard for opposing defenses to stop them.

Going into next season, the Ravens must continue to operate at a high level in both the passing and run game, and Henry will continue to be a big part of that objective.

