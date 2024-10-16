Ravens Floated as Destination for Pro Bowl WR
It's no secret that the Baltimore Ravens are in need of another wide receiver, and although there is still plenty of time for them to acquire one before the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline, they may have to wait until the offseason to fill that need.
If it comes to that, the Ravens can scour the free-agent market, and Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine thinks that Baltimore should have its sights set on Houston Texans star Stefon Diggs.
"If the former Maryland standout hits the open market, then he could be a fun fit in Baltimore," Ballentine wrote of Diggs. "The team has an emerging star at tight end in Isaiah Likely, and Zay Flowers is an electric underneath receiver. Diggs could fit in as the vertical outside receiver."
The Ravens definitely need some more pieces behind Flowers, who hauled in nine first-half catches during the team's win over the Washington Commanders in Week 6.
Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor are not entirely dependable options, but Diggs has long been one of the best pass-catchers in football.
Diggs has gotten off to a terrific start in 2024, having logged 37 catches for 392 yards and three touchdowns thus far.
The Texans acquired the 30-year-old in a trade with the Buffalo Bills back in April. Prior to joining Houston, Diggs had made four straight trips to the Pro Bowl, with his best season coming in 2020 when he led the league in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) to go along with eight scores.
Diggs was originally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings and spent the first five years of his career there before being dealt to the Bills.
The veteran has certainly declined over the last couple of years, but he remains a valuable option in the aerial attack.
