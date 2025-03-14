Ravens' Marlon Humphrey Throws Shade at Former Teammate
Recently, quite a few former Baltimore Ravens players have joined the arch rival Pittsburgh Steelers, some even directly leaving for the Steel City.
Many fans are understandably not happy with that trend, and it seems Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is right there with them.
This week, former Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison became the latest player to trade his purple in for black and gold, signing a two-year, $10 million deal with the Steelers. Humphrey made his thoughts on that decision very clear in a social media post on Friday afternoon.
"It's 31 other teams and you pick the yellow team... @Leek_39 [Harrison's X handle] honestly screw you," Humphrey wrote.
Of course, Humphrey is a notorious trash-talker, probably more so than anyone else on the Ravens' roster. There's a very strong possibilty that this is just him poking fun at Harrison, much like Ravens players did with linebacker Patrick Queen when he left to join the Steelers last offseason.
In the case that this is genuine, though, then it wouldn't be the first time a feud between former teammates started this offseason.
On Thursday, edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, who left the Dallas Cowboys in free agency to join the Seattle Seahawks, said in an interview that while he loved being in Texas, he said he knew "for sure I'm not going to win a Super Bowl there." This prompted a fiery response from Cowboys star Micah Parsons, who wrote "This [is] what rejection and envy look like! This some clown s***!"
Lawrence then wrote a scathing response of his own back at Parsons.
"Calling me a clown won’t change the fact that I told the truth," Lawrence wrote. "Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left."
Hopefully the situation between Humphrey and Harrison doesn't escalate to that point, but if it does, expect it to add more fuel to what's already one of the most intense rivalries in the NFL.
