Ravens Sign 10 Players to Reserve/Future Deals
The Baltimore Ravens have officially entered offseason mode after dropping a 27-25 heartbreaker to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional. And in their first handful of moves following the loss, the Ravens are addressing the future of their roster's depth.
The team announced the signing of 10 players to reserve/future contracts. Here are the names:
- QB Devin Leary
- TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
- DE Adedayo Odeleye
- DT Basil Okoye
- OT Corey Bullock
- DE C.J. Ravenell
- WR Dayton Wade
- WR Malik Cunningham
- G Darrian Dalcourt
- LB William Kwenkeu
The Ravens' signing of Odeleye will come with a position change. Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network reported that Odeleye will be making the switch to edge rusher next season.
One of the most notable names among the group include is Cunningham, who played in one game with the New England Patriots last season after going undrafted in 2023. He ended a five-year career at Louisville in which he finished with more career collegiate passing yards (9,664) than Ravens star Lamar Jackson (9,043), who played three years for the Cardinals and won the Heisman Trophy in 2017.
Cunningham has since switched to receiver in the NFL but has yet to find much production as a pro. The Ravens signed him to the active roster in Dec. 2023. He played four snaps on offense in the 17-10 Week 18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Baltimore waived him ahead of the 2024 season before brining him back to the practice squad.
As for Leary, the Ravens drafted him in the sixth round last year after playing four years at N.C. State and one at Kentucky. He didn't appear in a game as a rookie this season but could potentially fight for the backup spot behind Lamar Jackson over the next year or two if the team decides to keep him around.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!