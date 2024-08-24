Ravens Suffer Two Significant Injuries
Saturday's preseason finale marked the final chance for Baltimore Ravens roster hopefuls to make their case. Unfortunately, two of said roster hopefuls suffered significant injuries in the loss against the Green Bay Packers.
According to head coach John Harbaugh, running back Owen Wright suffered a broken foot and cornerback Trayvon Mullen suffered a dislocated shoulders. Both players left the game in the first half.
Wright's injury is especially devastating as he was making a strong case for the Ravens' No. 3 running back job. The second-year pro was outperforming fifth-round rookie Rasheen Ali, who has missed the last two weeks with a stinger injury, but the difference in draft value meant he was at an inherent disadvantage. Now that he's due to miss significant time, his chances of making the roster have sadly dwindled.
Mullen, cousin of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, just recently returned from a shoulder injury he suffered early in training camp. The 26-year-old has 31 starts under his belt, but after missing all of last season on the non-football injury list, his chances of making the roster were already looking slim. Unfortunately, Saturday's injury may have taken him out of the running, although there may be hope for him landing on the practice squad.
Backup center Nick Samac, a seventh-round rookie from Michigan State, was also carted off the field in the first half, though Harbaugh did not have an update on his status. Fortunately, he did say that Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum, who's missed the past few weeks with a soft tissue injury, should be ready to go in time for the season opener on Sept. 5.
The Ravens have until Tuesday to trim their roster down to 53 players, and as is the unfortunate reality of the NFL, injuries will play a part in their decisions.
