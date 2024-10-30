Ravens Urged to Trade for Surprising CB
The Baltimore Ravens have already been pretty active before the NFL trade deadline, swinging a blockbuster deal to acquire Diontae Johnson.
But the Ravens may not be done.
It's pretty clear that Baltimore has a massive need at cornerback, as evidenced by the fact that the Ravens rank last in the league in pass defense.
That's why Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports is urging Baltimore to acquire Los Angeles Rams cornerback Tre'Davious White between now and Nov. 5.
"The Rams confirmed they've given White, once an All-Pro with the Bills, permission to seek a trade," Schwab wrote. "Injuries have sapped a lot of White's ability, but it might not cost much for the Ravens to find out if he can help a porous secondary."
White has played in just four games this season and has appeared in a grand total of 14 contests since 2022, so how much he would actually help the Ravens' secondary is debatable.
However, it couldn't hurt for Baltimore to explore the option, especially considering that the cost to acquire White would likely be minimal.
White, who played his collegiate football at LSU, was originally selected by Buffalo with the 27th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.
He spent the first seven years of his career with the Bills, making back-to-back trips to the Pro Bowl in 2019 and 2020 and earning a First-Team All-Pro selection in the former campaign.
However, injuries derailed the latter half of his stay in Buffalo, including a torn ACL and a torn Achilles. He was released by the Bills back in March and proceeded to sign with the Rams.
The 29-year-old has logged 12 tackles and a couple of passes defended this season.
Baltimore is 5-3 and is coming off of a shocking loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!