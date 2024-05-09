Raven Country

Former Ravens WR Wants to Return to AFC North

A former flame of the Baltimore Ravens may want another shot with the team.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 16, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead (83) makes a
Jan 16, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead (83) makes a / Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Each of the NFL's eight divisions has its own unique brand of football, and none may be more physical than the AFC North, where the Baltimore Ravens reside.

Six games a year on the Ravens schedule always brings physicality against the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers. And one former Ravens receiver wants another taste of the action.

Willie Snead, 31, played for the Ravens from 2018-20, recording 126 catches for 1,422 yards and nine touchdowns in 45 games with the team across three seasons. Since leaving the Ravens, Snead hasn't found a consistent NFL home.

In 2021, Snead played seven games with the Las Vegas Raiders, making three catches for 32 yards. He was cut in the middle of the season and found a home with the Carolina Panthers late in the year. He made just one catch for six yards in a Panthers uniform.

Over the past two seasons, Snead has bounced between the San Francisco 49ers active roster and practice squad, appearing in four games in each of the last two years. But now, Snead is a free agent, and he hopes he can catch on with an AFC North team.

That landing spot is unlikely to be the Ravens, even though there is familiarity with Lamar Jackson. The Ravens just signed third-year pro Rashod Bateman to an extension and selected North Carolina receiver Devontez Walker in the fourth round of last month's draft, so if Snead comes back to the AFC North, it probably won't be with Baltimore.

Jeremy Brener

