Former Ravens RB Falls Just Short of Prestigious Award
Thursday night's NFL Honors awards show was rough for Baltimore Ravens fans, to say the least.
Star quarterback Lamar Jackson, fresh off one of the greatest individual seasons in league history, was widely considered as the favorite to win his third MVP award, especially after earning first-team All-Pro honors last month. However, Buffalo bills quarterback Josh Allen, who was named a second-team All-Pro behind Jackson, took the award home in stunning fashion.
That wasn't all, though, as even former Ravens fell short on Thursday night. Four former players - including franchise icons Terrell Suggs and Marshal Yanda, were not selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025.
Even then, there was another. Former Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was a finalist for Comeback Player of the Year after a strong debut season with the Los Angeles Chargers, but finished second in voting behind Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow had 31 first-place votes, while Dobbins had just three. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold had eight first-place votes, Bills safety Damar Hamlin had three and New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez had two.
Dobbins, a 2020 second-round pick out of Ohio State, had a strong rookie season for the Ravens, rushing for 805 yards and nine touchdowns on six yards per attempt. Unfortunately, injuries plagued him after that, as he suffered a torn ACL in 2021 and a torn Achilles tendon in 2023. As a result, he played just nine games over his final three seasons in Baltimore.
The Chargers, in their quest to assemble as many former Ravens as possible, decided to take a chance on Dobbins last offseason, and it paid off for them. In 13 games, the 26-year-old rushed for 905 yards and nine touchdowns while carrying the rock for Los Angeles. An MCL sprain, which ironically occured in a Week 12 loss to the Ravens, kept him out for a stretch at the end of the season, but this injury thankfully wasn't enough to derail his season completely.
Even without the hardware, Dobbins' season is still one to be proud of, especially considering what he's been through.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!