Colts QB Injured vs. Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens are playing the Indianapolis Colts in the preseason opener, but things are not off to a great start for the AFC South squad.
Colts starting quarterback Anthony Richardson injured his shoulder in the first quarter against the Ravens. Here's a look at the injury:
Richardson was sacked by David Ojabo, who went unblocked on his path towards bringing down the former No. 4 overall pick.
Richardson is coming into Colts training camp with something to prove after a pair of injury-riddled seasons. The former Florida Gators quarterback had high expectations coming into the league, but now his spot as a starter in the NFL is in jeopardy with Daniel Jones coming to the roster.
Jones has already been named the starter for the Colts' second preseason game on Aug. 16 against the Green Bay Packers, but it appears that he may have started that game anyway if Richardson's injury lingered.
There's a chance that Richardson would have been done shortly after taking this sack and that he comes out of this on the lucky side, but that hit doesn't look promising for the Colts' potential starting quarterback.
Richardson is in direct competition with Jones, another former first-round pick with something to prove. The two were both listed as starting quarterbacks, signifying a true battle in training camp for the starting job.
The easiest way to lose a starting job in training camp is to get hurt, which Richardson appears to have done against the Ravens.
Baltimore started the game against Indianapolis a bit nervous as quarterback Cooper Rush threw an interception on just the second play of the game. The Colts responded with a field goal as a result of the short field to take a 3-0 lead.
On the ensuing drive, running back Keaton Mitchell got the Ravens on the board with a 22-yard rushing touchdown to cap off a seven-play, 71-yard drive to go up 7-3.
Richardson was hurt on the next drive, but Jones will take over in hopes of getting the Colts back in the game. Third-string quarterback Riley Leonard could also see action during the game.
