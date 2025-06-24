Six Ravens Appear in Top 100 Players List
The Baltimore Ravens have some of the league's top talent, and that allows them to be one of the best teams in the NFL.
CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco recently conducted a top 100 NFL players list, where six Ravens made the cut.
Here's a look at which Ravens are in the league's top tier:
Roquan Smith, No. 87
"After an impressive 2023 season, Smith's play tailed off early last year -- like much of the Ravens defense. But he rebounded in the second half to show off his all-around abilities. He can do so many things for the Baltimore defense," Prisco wrote.
Smith wasn't as strong in 2024 as he was the year prior, but he still remains one of the best linebackers in the league.
Marlon Humphrey, No. 68
"After a disappointing 2023 season, Humphrey played well in 2024, tying for the league lead for corners with six picks. He excels in the slot for the Ravens," Prisco wrote.
Humphrey can remain in the slot with the addition of Jaire Alexander, and that should help the Ravens stay among the elite teams in the league.
Tyler Linderbaum, No. 53
"Linderbaum has developed into one of the better centers in the league. He is good in the run game, which helped key Derrick Henry's big season in 2024. Expect the Ravens to give him a hefty contract extension in the near future," Prisco wrote.
Linderbaum is one of the top centers in the NFL, and he'll need to keep playing at a high level for the Ravens to succeed.
Kyle Hamilton, No. 36
"Hamilton can do so many things and when he moved to free safety full time last season it changed the Ravens defense. He is also capable of being a menace near the line of scrimmage if asked to do so," Prisco wrote.
Hamilton is only 24 years old, providing hope that he can remain as one of the best defensive backs in the NFL.
Derrick Henry, No. 14
"All King Henry did was rush for 1,921 yards in his first season with the Ravens to show he's far from slowing down. At 31, he is beating back Father Time -- for now," Prisco wrote.
Henry signed a two-year extension after an astonishing debut season in Baltimore, providing hope that he can continue to be one of the best players in the NFL.
Lamar Jackson, No. 6
"Jackson continues to put up big numbers and he has improved in all facets of his game. He just has to be able to do more in the playoffs when it is time to do so. He is the best dual-threat quarterback in the game," Prisco wrote.
The only players ahead of Jackson were Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Buffalo Bills MVP Josh Allen, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
If Jackson can be among the top players in the league again, the Ravens will have a good chance of competing for a Super Bowl.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!