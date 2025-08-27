Titans Claim Former Ravens CB
Former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jalyn Armous-Davis, one of the many victims of the August wave of final roster cuts, has already been claimed by the Tennessee Titans.
It wasn't a shock to see Armous-Davis grabbed off of the waiver wire so quickly, with the Titans having top priority to take the best players made suddenly-available.
His getting cut arrived as one of the big surprises of the afternoon's announcements, with Armour-Davis being the rare player to fall short of the 53-man roster with all signs pointing toward his likely ascent into a capable rotational NFL cornerback. The former fourth-round draft pick out of Alabama had appeared in 19 games with the Ravens, including three starts with a small sample of defended passes under his belt.
Armour-Davis was credited with impressing Baltimore's coaching staff during an active preseason, but couldn't escape the cold math of the 53-man roster crunch. The Ravens were active in bringing in cornerback depth this summer, signing Chidobe Awuzie and Jaire Alexander to provide Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins with all of the high-leverage help they'd need to swarm opposing receivers, and that tightening room swallowed Armour-Davis' opportunities up whole.
The Ravens likely hoped to bring the capable secondary piece back for a training camp invite amidst their own waiver wire bids, but lost the oft-injured 25-year-old to the teams ahead of them in the draft.
The same could be said of several other key losses to the Ravens' development center, with safety prospect Beau Brade similarly succumbing to the numbers game. He was picked up by the New York Giants after a fairly impressive preseason of his own after just one season as a Kyle Hamilton understudy.
Tennessee cleaned up in adding talent for nothing, with Armous-Davis set to join one of the Ravens' old rivals on the ground floor. He, along with fellow former Raven and defensive end CJ Ravenell, rounded out a noteworthy Titans haul that came out not long after the waiver window opened. After what many considered the most promising and healthy training camp of his young career, many Ravens fans already view the former prospect as a potential steal for the up-and-comers in the AFC South.
Baltimore, meanwhile, will continue attempting to reclaim the talent in their practice squad through their own waiver pick-ups. They managed to bring fullback prospect Lucas Scott back for a go-around after some inspiring play previously this summer.
