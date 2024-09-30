Watch: Ravens Score Wild Fumble TD
On a night to remember for Derrick Henry, not everything was perfect for the Baltimore Ravens running back.
Given another opportunity to punch in a touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills, Lamar Jackson handed the ball off to Henry at the one-yard line. Instead of powering in for a third touchdown, the star running back showed he's human after all, as he fumbled into the end zone right before breaking the plain.
But longtime Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard was at the right place at the right time, securing the fumble for a not-so-traditional touchdown. The score built Baltimore's lead to 35-10.
It was just that kind of night for the Ravens, who torched the Bills defense from their opening drive when Henry sprinted his way in for an 87-yard touchdown on Baltimore's first play from scrimmage. He added a five-yard receiving touchdown on the Ravens' second drive of the game.
Ravens head John Harbaugh said earlier in the season that the plan isn't to give Henry a 30-carry workload, but if he keeps running like this, it certainly wouldn't be the worst idea.
"We didn't bring Derrick in here to be the guy that gets the ball 30 times a game," Harbaugh told reporters. "He's done that before. That's really not the plan."
" ... And I'm very confident, there are going to be games where Derrick is going to go for 100-plus [yards] or more, and you're going to be asking me, 'Why does Zay only have 2 catches?' That's probably going to happen during the course of the season, and that's going to be good for us. That's what we want to be. We want to be unpredictable that way. Where does the game take us as we get into the game?"
