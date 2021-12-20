Saints Game Balls from the 9-0 Shutout of the Buccaneers

A short-handed New Orleans team stifled Tom Brady and the Buccaneers with a dominant defensive performance to improve the Saints to 7-7.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady had been shut out only twice in 358 games in his career. His last shutout was in 2006, 249 outings ago.

The Buccaneers came into last night's game with the league's top offense in points scored, total yardage, and passing production. Tampa Bay was hosting a New Orleans Saints team that injuries have ravaged all season.

The Saints were without WR Michael Thomas, QB Jameis Winston, offensive linemen Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk, and Andrus Peat, WR Deonte Harris, K Wil Lutz, and defensive linemen Tanoh Kpassagnon and Payton Turner last night.

Head coach Sean Payton was also at home after a positive COVID-19 result and Taysom Hill was playing with a broken finger on his throwing hand.

Tampa Bay should have rolled over a short-handed New Orleans team without a problem, right?

WRONG.

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) recovers a fumble against Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY

The Saints put down the Buccaneers, 9-0, in front of a national television audience. They did it with star RB Alvin Kamara gaining only 31 yards on 13 touches.

Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael took the Buccaneers by surprise by having Taysom Hill throw from the pocket on the first three drives.

Hill hit two deep passes to WR Marquez Callaway, who led all receivers with six catches for 112 yards, to set up two field goals. That was all the Saints needed. They won this game with an old-school defensive effort that harassed Brady and stifled the Tampa attack.

New Orleans Saints receiver Marquez Callaway (1) catches a pass against Tampa Bay cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23). Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans secondary blanketed Tampa Bay's talented wideouts. Cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson gave Brady nowhere to go with the ball when he looked downfield.

Linebackers Demario Davis and Kwon Alexander were all over the field. They overshadowed their more celebrated Buccaneer counterparts, Lavonte David and Devin White. Up front, the Saints kept Brady uncomfortable all evening.

New Orleans DE Marcus Davenport and DT David Onyemata combined for 2 sacks and 4 QB hits on the evening. As well as they played, it paled in comparison to their veteran leader up front.

While the entire team, especially the defense, deserves accolades, here were the biggest standouts in the white-wash of the Buccaneers.

BRETT MAHER, K

New Orleans Saints kicker Brett Maher (19) lines up for a field goal in the second half against the Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints special teams have been solid all year, except for struggles at kicker.

Coverage units were again spectacular against the Buccaneers. Rookie WR Easop Winston had another solid outing as punt returner.

Maher is the fourth kicker the Saints have used this season. Placekicking woes cost New Orleans a game at Tennessee. Collectively, the position has missed four field goals and an absurd six extra points this year.

Maher was responsible for all the points scored in last night's contest. He was 3 for 3 on field goal attempts and gave the Saints a halftime lead with conversions of 39 and 35 yards.

A 42-yard field goal from Maher with less than eight minutes remaining in the game put New Orleans up by two scores. The way the Saints defense was playing, it was a game clincher.

DENNIS ALLEN, COACH

New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen serves as head coach against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Allen, one of the NFL's most underrated assistant coaches, had a big enough challenge as defensive coordinator against the league's top offense. His task became even more daunting when having to take head coaching responsibilities.

The Saints defense had nearly a perfect outing against the pass. Tampa Bay had scored at least 30 points in their last four outings and had scored over 30 in all six of their home contests. Allen's unit kept them off the scoreboard and held Tampa to just 302 yards while forcing two turnovers.

New Orleans allowed Brady to complete just 54% of his throws. They sacked the Buccaneers quarterback four times, intercepted once and forced a fumble while recording seven QB hits and rushing several of his passes.

The Saints responded strongest on third down. All four of Brady's sacks and both turnovers came on third down situations. New Orleans also had six tackles for loss and punished Tampa ball carriers all evening.

Allen's defense has bedeviled Brady in all five meetings since he joined the Buccaneers, winning four of the five. The future Hall of Famer has completed just 60% of his throws in those games for an average of only 247 yards.

In the Saints four wins over Brady, they've allowed six touchdowns while intercepting him 8 times, causing two fumbles, and registering 13 sacks and 34 pressures.

Dennis Allen put his personal stamp on this victory from the sideline. He put together a masterful game plan against a quarterback and offense recognized as the league's best.

If he wasn't already, Allen should be among the top head coaching candidates for 2022.

CAMERON JORDAN, DE

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) sacks Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady (12). Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY

In a contest of spectacular defense on both sides, the 32-year-old Jordan was the game’s most dominant defender.

Coming into the night, Jordan had 15 sacks and 29 QB hits in his last 19 games against Tampa Bay. He continued his standout play against the Saints division rival.

Jordan had 2 sacks, 3 QB hits, 2 tackles for loss among five total stops, and a forced fumble on Brady. Going up against Buccaneers Pro Bowl T Tristan Wirfs on several snaps, Jordan was a force all night.

A second quarter sack of Brady not only ended a Buccaneers drive but also gave Jordan 100.5 sacks in his career. One of just 59 players in NFL history with at least 100 sacks, Jordan trails only Hall of Fame LB Rickey Jackson (123) for the franchise record.

Jordan came into last night's game with the team lead in QB pressures, but just 4 sacks. He chased Brady down to force a fumble that ended the Buccaneers’ most serious scoring threat of the night. A fourth quarter pressure from Jordan forced Brady into an interception by Chauncey Gardner-Johnson that clinched the game.

Cam Jordan missed the first game of his 11-year career last week because of COVID-19 protocols. It broke an incredible iron man streak of 183 consecutive games, including playoffs.

Jordan returned with a fury that personified the entire New Orleans performance in a resounding defensive effort.

Saints-Bucs Coverage From the Week