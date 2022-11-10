Fantasy Football's Top Waiver-Wire Targets | Week 10

The playoff push is on for Fantasy Football this season! Additions are vital in the season as many stars approach their bye week and others are sidelined with injuries. Who should you add to ensure intense weeks down the stretch?

Here are three options to bolster your roster ahead of Week 10 via the waiver wire.

#1 Waiver-Wire Target

Running Back - Jeff Wilson, Miami Dolphins

Nov 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) dives for the pylon to score a touchdown in the third quarter as Chicago Bears linebacker Nicholas Morrow (53) attempts the tackle at Soldier Field. Miami defeated Chicago 35-32. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Wilson made his Miami Dolphins debut on Sunday after being traded from the San Fransisco 49ers just days prior. In his Dolphins debut, Wilson carried the ball just nine times, but totaled over 70 scrimmage yards and recorded a touchdown.

Those numbers may not be anything to write home about, but Wilson will earn at least a share of the backfield moving forward if not the starting reigns entirely. His 16.2 point PPR performance is enough to peak interest moving forward and should be considered a FLEX options in the weeks to come.

#2 Waiver-Wire Target

Wide Reciever - Terrace Marshall Jr., Carolina Panthers

Nov 6, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (88) after scoring a touchdown in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The NFC South is a mess, but every team still has something to play for in a division that separates the top from the bottom by just two games. The Panthers have an opportunity to gain some ground on Thursday night against the Falcons and could rely on former LSU standout Terrace Marshall Jr to do it.

Marshall has back-to-back 12+ point PPR outings and has looked to solidify himself as the Panthers no. 2 receiving target post-trade deadline. The Falcons are among the league's worst in surrendering points to opposing wideouts. Ride the hot hand and play Marshall as a FLEX if you need a wide receiver this week.

#3 Waiver-Wire Target

Saints Defense / Special Teams

Oct 30, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) tackles Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) just after he gets rid of the football during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints defense struggled in Week 9 against former league MVP Lamar Jackson. Just a week before, they shut out a struggling Raiders offense and recorded 14 fantasy points in the process.

This week the Saints travel to Pittsburgh to take on a turnover-prone offense led by rookie QB Kenny Pickett. Facing one of the worst offensive lines in the league, the Saints defense could make it difficult on Pickett and replicate a Week 9 performance. I would not bank on the Saints for a double digit fantasy scoring outing, but they are a good option in Week 10.

