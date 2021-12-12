Saints Pregame Report for Week 14: How to Watch and Follow the Jets Game

The Saints and Jets square off at MetLife Stadium as one of seven early kickoffs in Week 14 NFL action.

Sunday sees the Saints (5-7) trying to put an end to their five-game skid, as they take on the Jets (3-9) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. New Orleans sees their season in jeopardy, and desperately needs to notch a win to keep postseason Wild Card aspirations alive. Here's how you can keep up with all the action for the game, as well as some information you need to know ahead of kickoff.

All-Time Series: Saints lead 7-6, and have won 3 out of the past 4 matchups.

Where to Watch: CBS (12:00 p.m. CT), Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Sherree Burruss (field reporter)

Where to Stream: Fubo, NFL Mobile, Saints App, CBS Sports App

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 121 (NO), 135 (NYJ) | XM: 386 (NO), 231 (NYJ) | SXM App: 822 (NO), 824 (NYJ)

Referee: Land Clark

Current Lines: Saints -5.5 (O/U at 43)

Jersey Combo: White Jerseys, Gold Pants

Last 5 Matchups

12/17/17 - Saints 31, Jets 19

11/3/13 - Jets 26, Saints 20

10/4/09 - Saints 24, Jets 10

11/27/05 - Saints 21, Jets 19

11/4/01 - Jets 16, Saints 9

Broadcast Map (via 506sports): After being in the national spotlight the past couple of games, it'll be a bit harder to watch this one. The matchup is projected in green, but be sure to check your local listings.

Saints-Jets projected in green.

Saints Storylines

Taysom Time, Part Deux. As discussed on Friday, Taysom Hill has a tremendous opportunity going into these final five games. Sean Payton said that he's had a good week of practice, and hasn't seen anything that would affect the velocity of his throws. This figures to be a better outing for Hill, who is getting back Alvin Kamara in the lineup. On Kamara, it wasn't the knee that was holding him back from playing last week against the Cowboys, but rather a hamstring. Payton said that he's fully healthy.

COVID Absences. Cam Jordan tweeted out on Saturday that he wasn't with the team, and that means he'll miss the first game of his 11-year career. New Orleans will also be without running backs Ty Montgomery and Mark Ingram. The good news is that it looks like Marcus Davenport (shoulder) will be back in the lineup, and David Onyemata could be used for more rotational work.

Defensive Reinforcement. Getting C.J. Gardner-Johnson back in the lineup will be a big boost for the Saints defense. P.J. Williams has done a great job filling in for him, but the defense needs the energy that Gardner-Johnson brings to the table.

Saints-Jets Coverage From the Week

Our Live Twitter Feed