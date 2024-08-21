Big Boost for Saints Training Camp: Key Cornerback Returns to Team Drills Wednesday
METAIRIE -- The Saints really got to be back at home on Wednesday, as Day 20 of training camp was held at their practice facility. New Orleans started outside and then worked their way indoors to beat the heat for team drills. It was a pretty good session on Wednesday, and Dennis Allen said he thought the team responded well to practice with a short turnaround from California and the Tulane session last night. Here's what attendance looked like and some nuggets from the day.
Saints Training Camp Recap - Day 20
ATTENDANCE
There were only a couple of changes from Tuesday night's practice at Tulane. Players not spotted included Rashid Shaheed (toe/foot), Marshon Lattimore (hip flexor), Kendre Miller (hamstring), Kool-Aid McKinstry (knee), Isaiah Stalbird (ankle), Jaylan Ford (hamstring), Monty Rice, Nick Saldiveri (calf), Trajan Jeffcoat (elbow), Dallin Holker (ankle), Kevin Rader and Chase Young (personal).
Rico Payton (shoulder) and Mason Tipton (hamstring) worked off to the side, and Paulson Adebo (groin) ended up being a full participant in practice. That's a huge boost for the secondary, and he made some plays today. Taliese Fuaga (back) got more work in today in position drills, but did not participate in team.
Pete Werner and Payton Turner both left practice early, but did return. Lucas Patrick and Johnathan Abram left early as well, as they both had cramps. Dennis Allen jokingly said that the team isn't in California anymore.
OPENING DRIVE
Rookie Kyle Hergel got some looks at left guard with the first team with Lucas Patrick leaving. Allen says Kyle Hergel has come in and has done some good things, saying he’s put himself in contention for a practice squad or roster spot.
Oli Udoh also worked at starting right tackle some, as well as Trevor Penning. When asked about the spot, Allen said Trevor Penning had the advantage right now. He said he’s still waiting for someone to come and ‘take the frickin’ job’. He mentioned that the team will know when that happens.
It's seriously getting to be desperation mode for Kendre Miller. We haven't seen him since Day 1 of training camp after he left during drills. Dennis Allen said that since the Saints drafted him, there hasn’t been a lot of new information other than the college tape. “It’s hard to make that evaluation,” Allen said on his roster outlook. Allen said hopefully they get him out here, but it makes it more challenging. He knows Miller is talented, but doesn’t know if he can learn/pick up the system because he’s not out there. Finally, Allen said that he feels comfortable with the running back depth behind Alvin Kamara, saying, “I like our players.”
Rashid Shaheed’s injury (toe/foot) isn’t something that will keep him out for an extended period of time.
The Saints are getting more into a regular season mode right now with the way they conduct practices. The final period of practice was all about preparing for the Titans in the way they ran the team session. Although it was more half speed, Allen mentioned that he was still looking for players to do the right things at various positions.
Blake Grupe went 6/7 today, missing from 61 left. It had the distance, but hit the left post. As of right now, I have him at 64/76 for training camp, while Charlie Smyth is 57/69.
A couple off punts for Lou Hedley today in the first few boots, but he was able to rally and put together a string of good ones to finish.
