Injury Update: Key Saints Players Missing From Day 18 Training Camp
IRVINE -- That's it. The final Saints training camp practice in California is in the books, as New Orleans went with shells and had a lighter session ahead of their preseason game against the 49ers. That will be nationally televised on FOX, for those interested. Here's an overview of what Day 18 looked like for the black and gold.
Saints Training Camp Recap - Day 18
ATTENDANCE
From Friday’s practice, players not spotted included Rashid Shaheed, Kendre Miller (hamstring), Alvin Kamara (back tightness), Isaiah Stalbird (ankle), Jaylan Ford (hamstring), Nick Saldiveri (calf), Josiah Ezirim, Taliese Fuaga (back tightness), Trajan Jeffcoat (elbow) and Michael Jacobson.
Dennis Allen said that Rashid Shaheed has a toe/foot injury that he's dealing with, as he just returned to the team after being sidelined with a hamstring. Josiah Ezirim suffered an ankle injury on Thursday, while Michael Jacobson also has a foot injury.
A.T. Perry returned and did some individual, but no team. Equanimeous St. Brown did some team but not all reps. Meanwhile, Demario Davis seems like he's getting back to being a full-time part of the defense. He took more team reps and was out there for a couple of series.
Ugo Amadi, Pete Werner, Paulson Adebo and Mason Tipton were observers. Werner did participate in walkthroughs. Marshon Lattimore also observing, while Adebo and Amado did some work off to the side.
OPENING DRIVE
Matt Rhea was working with Ugo and Paulson Adebo today, as they worked off to the side. That could be a good sign for them returning. Juwan Johnson was working off to the side as well, this time with his helmet on.
The Saints cornerbacks were wearing goggles today for some of their drills. These help with their vision and anticipation. It's something they've used in the past, but it is a good teaching tool Joe Woods uses.
Dennis Allen said that you can go home and rest at night regarding Taliese Fuaga’s back tightness. He should be ready for Week 1, but it'd be surprising if he would play against the 49ers. With most of these injured players, we'll have to see if their stuff carries over in their return to New Orleans.
Spencer Rattler said his thigh is fine, 100%. He wanted to be out at practice so he didn’t get out of rhythm.
We had a scuffle between Erik McCoy, Lucas Patrick and Bryan Bresee during the end of game sequence. It's unclear what exactly happened, but it came after a 2nd-and-10 play from the defense's 31-yard-line with 0:11 left. Dennis Allen said that he didn't run another play, specifically a Hail Mary.
Nice job by Jake Haener to get the offense into the end zone for end of game sequence. Had some big hookups to Kevin Austin Jr. and Samson Nacua. Hit Austin Jr. for the go-ahead score with 10 seconds left. The first team offense had some struggles today.
Starting offensive line look varied, but the first one was (left to right): Landon Young, Shane Lemieux, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz and Trevor Penning. Lucas Patrick also rotated at left tackle and Lucas Patrick at left guard.
It was a heavy Taysom Hill day. He was quite active in the backfield with a variety of running plays. He also had a fullback dive. His usage this season is most certainly going to be intriguing.
Strong punting day for Lou Hedley. It might have been one of his most consistent ones of camp. His hang times were: 4.41, 4.53, 4.30, 4.60, 4.58, 4.91, 4.51, 4.12, 4.56, 4.50, 4.59 and 4.58.
Blake Grupe went 7/8 today, missing one from 42 yards. His makes were from extra point, 37, 39, 27, 42, 47 and 49.
Dennis Allen said, “We got a lot accomplished the last few weeks,” regarding training camp in California. He mentioned being able to have camp out here with minimal distractions.
