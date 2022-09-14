Skip to main content

Saints Wednesday Injury Report for Week 2

Wednesday's injury report sees the Saints missing Paulson Adebo, as they continue preparations for the Bucs.

The first Saints injury report is out for Week 2, as they continue preparations for hosting the Buccaneers on Sunday. 11 players popped up on the initial Wednesday list. Here's where things stand after today, as only one player did not practice.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Paulson Adebo (ankle)

LIMITED: Cam Jordan (hip), Alvin Kamara (rib), Marcus Maye (ankle), Tre'Quan Smith (shoulder), Dwayne Washington (hamstring), Jameis Winston (back), Landon Young (hip), Mark Ingram (ankle), Calvin Throckmorton (illness), Alontae Taylor (hip)

Cam Jordan and Ryan Ramczyk were present for the start of the open practice portion to the media, but did not appear to be participating. Tre'Quan Smith was back and in a red non-contact jersey, while Mark Ingram was working off to the side. Among those who returned to practice included Dwayne Washington and Nephi Sewell.

Dennis Allen said after practice that the team limited Jameis Winston at practice a little bit today, but that he was able to move around out there and "looked pretty good doing it."

