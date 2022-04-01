Saints Offseason Workout Dates Announced

The NFL announced the offseason workout dates for each team on Friday afternoon, and here's how the Saints look over the next couple of months.

Important offseason dates for the Saints have been announced by the NFL on Friday afternoon. We looked at the month of April the other day and what it offers for New Orleans, but now we have a better idea of what's in store for the team over the next couple of months.

First Day : April 4

: April 4 Voluntary Minicamp : April 25-27

: April 25-27 OTA Offseason Workouts : May 24-26, May 31-June 2, June 7-10

: May 24-26, May 31-June 2, June 7-10 Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

Since Dennis Allen is a new head coach, the Saints are allowed to get together two weeks before those teams with returning coaches. The first phase of the offseason consists of strength programs and meeting, which go for several weeks stretching into June. Here's a closer look at what it entails from the NFLPA.

Workouts cannot begin prior to the first Monday in April for clubs with a new head coach or the third Monday in April for all other clubs Workouts are strictly voluntary; Club officials cannot indicate workouts are anything other than voluntary Maximum 4 w/o per week (no weekends), with one week being the mandatory minicamp (not permitted on weekends) Contact work is prohibited in all workouts (e.g. "live" blocking, tackling, pass rushing, bump-and-run, etc.) Intensity and tempo of drills should be at a level conducive to learning, with player safety as the highest priority. Two weeks | Limited to strength and conditioning activities ("dead ball"); only strength and conditioning coaches allowed on field* 90 minute max on the field Clubs can only specify 2 hours for players to be at the facility Players choose the other 2 hours for weights, etc.

Read More Saints News