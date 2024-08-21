Don't Miss Out: Major Player Comebacks at Saints' Open Training Camp Practice
NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints held their first local practice after making their return from California early Monday morning. The team hosted fans for an open session at Tulane's Yulman Stadium and practiced in shells. Here's what Day 19 of training camp looked like for the black and gold in the attendance department and some early takeaways.
Saints Training Camp Recap - Day 19
ATTENDANCE
Among those not spotted included Rashid Shaheed (toe/foot), Marshon Lattimore, Kendre Miller (hamstring), Kool-Aid McKinstry (knee), Rico Payton (shoulder), Isaiah Stalbird (ankle), Jaylan Ford (hamstring), Monty Rice, Nick Saldiveri (calf), Trajan Jeffcoat (elbow), Mason Tipton (hamstring), Dallin Holker (ankle), Kevin Rader and Chase Young (personal).
Some key players were back for the Saints, which included Juwan Johnson, Alvin Kamara and Taliese Fuaga. Paulson Adebo was also present. Johnson and Kamara participated in drills, but not in team. Fuaga participated in walkthroughs and worked solo near the group of offensive linemen during position drills.
OPENING DRIVE
Great to be back in New Orleans, and Yulman Stadium is always a good time. The Saints didn't have practice here last year, but it was a good way for them to kick off their final stretch of training camp.
Oli Udoh got some starting reps at right tackle. Dennis Allen maintains that nothing is set in stone when it comes to the left guard and right tackle spot.
Demario Davis was a full participant in team drills today, If he's not fully ready to go, then he's extremely close.
Charlie Smyth might have stole the show a little from tonight's practice. He went 7/8 and hit from extra point, 40, 45, 50, 55 (right), 60 and 65. The one miss from was from 55 (left). The make from 65 yards had room to spare and was just another example of how effortless his can make kicks look.
There were some missed connections between Derek Carr and Chris Olave. I know these things happen, but that hasn't really been the norm. Both do need to make sure they're on the same page for ultimate offensive success for New Orleans.
The first team struggled some early but was able to rally late. Derek Carr helped lead an end of game sequence with 1:48 left on the clock and a timeout. He connected with Foster Moreau from the 2-yard-line on 3rd-and-Goal for the go-ahead score with 0:18 left.
Getting Juwan Johnson back in the mix is going to be a big boost for the Saints passing attack. He is going to the get the ramp up treatment like every player, but he mentioned that he knew he was going to beat out the original timeline that was set for him from the surgery. He had a fractured foot.
Spencer Rattler's end of game sequence didn't go particularly well. He had a near pick on the right sideline by Kaleb Ford-Dement on the second play during his pass intended for Stanley Morgan Jr., and then there was a false start with 1:23 left that backed the offense up. The drive ended on the next play with a Ford-Dement pick after it went off the hands of Kevin Austin Jr. and went into tip drill mode.
Saints Training Camp Recaps
- Day 1 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 2 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 3 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 4 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 5 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 6 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 7 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 8 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 9 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 10 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 11 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 12 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 13 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 14 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 15 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 16 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 17 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 18 Notes | Video Recap | Pod