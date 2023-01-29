Sean Payton says on FOX that we'll know more about his return to coaching fate next week.

The mystery of the Sean Payton saga continues this offseason after some of the latest reports to come out on Sunday, most notably Payton saying on FOX that the door is not closed on him to return to coaching in 2023.

“I think in the next week we’re going to know a lot more," Payton said on the broadcast.

There was an earlier report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that indicated that some of the issues with any prospective team pursuing Payton is that general manager Mickey Loomis has a higher asking price for the Saints.

"What teams have heard from Saints GM Mickey Loomis is two 1st round picks," Pelissero said on Sunday morning.

Naturally, a lot of things have been said when it comes to where Payton ends up next season. If New Orleans is asking for a lot more, it wouldn't be surprising. This is a very uncommon type of trade that would transpire if Payton does get dealt, and essentially multiple picks have always been in the conversation.

Swinging for the fences in this situation would just be a smart business practice. The Saints may not get what they ultimately want, and perhaps teams are not willing to part with their 2023 1st Rounder, but again, we're seeing a lot of different things regarding Payton, and nothing quite seems to line up.

As Payton said, maybe we will get more insight on what actually happens next week. Teams reportedly still in on Payton would be the Cardinals, Texans, and Broncos. However, DeMeco Ryans has apparently emerged as Houston's top choice.

