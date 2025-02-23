NFL analyst says Seattle Seahawks only hit on one 2024 rookie
It's far too early to draw conclusions about the Seattle Seahawks' 2024 rookie class, but it is fair to evaluate their Year 1 contributions. The team didn't consistently have many rookies on the field, but a few did play consistent roles on both sides of the ball.
CBS Sports writer Chris Trapasso ranked each of the NFL's 32 rookie classes, and the Seahawks came in at No. 24. While some teams had multiple "Year 1 hits" named, Seattle had just one: Fourth-round linebacker Tyrice Knight.
"New head coach Mike Macdonald essentially got nothing from his initial rookie class in 2024 in the Pacific Northwest," Trapasso wrote. "First-round pick Byron Murphy gave the defense 21 pressures on 211 pass-rush snaps but didn't even manage to play 500 total snaps on the season. Tight end AJ Barner looked like a future TE No. 2 for short stretches. Clearly, the rookie who made the fastest transition to the NFL was [fourth]-round pick linebacker Tyrice Knight, who looks like a future three-down starter."
Knight totaled 88 tackles, three tackles for loss, two pass deflections and 1.5 sacks in just nine starts for the Seahawks. He stepped in midseason next to Ernest Jones IV after the team traded Jerome Baker and cut Tyrel Dodson — the team's starting linebacker duo to begin the season.
Together, Knight and Jones vastly improved the Seahawks' run defense. It's a pair that Macdonald likely wants to keep intact entering 2025, but they will have to re-sign Jones to a new deal.
Murphy can't be called a bust, as much of his impact was outside of the box score on the interior of Seattle's defensive front. He's early in his development, as is tight end AJ Barner, who could eventually evolve into a TE1 for the Seahawks.
Still, after beginning the season as the team's third tight end, Barner totaled 30 catches for 245 yards and four touchdowns in limited opportunities and was an excellent blocker. That provides the 22 year old plenty of utility in the offense.
Offensive linemen Christian Haynes (No. 81 overall), Sataoa Laumea (No. 179) and Michael Jerrell (No. 207) all saw significant time on offense, but it's too early to tell if any will develop into starters or premium backups.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks projected to pick 'freakishly athletic' edge in 2025 NFL draft
Seahawks legend vouches for character of teammate Ernest Jones
Seattle linked to free agent they should have drafted 11 years ago
Seahawks land superstar WR Justin Jefferson in total NFL redraft