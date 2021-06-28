Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Cedric Ogbuehi

Stepping in for an injured Brandon Shell at the end of the 2020 season, Ogbuehi was a boon for the Seahawks in their quest for the NFC West crown. A strong performance in Weeks 15-17 earned him a second contract with the team this offseason, setting him up to take on a more prominent role with the outside chance of competing with Shell for a starting job.

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs recently wrapping up, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Cedric Ogbuehi, Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 308 pounds

2020 Stats: Four starts at right tackle

With George Fant departing for the Jets in 2020, the Seahawks turned to Ogbuehi to fill out their swing tackle role. Unfortunately for him, things got off to a rocky start, missing time right out of the gate with a pectoral injury. Upon his return, he appeared in just two games as a sixth lineman: Week 4 versus the Dolphins and Week 11 against the Cardinals. It wouldn't be until Brandon Shell went down with an ankle injury that Ogbuehi would get an extended look, making starts in four of Seattle's last six games of the regular season. While his first start versus the Eagles wasn't his best effort, he finished strong in Weeks 15-17, averaging an overall grade of 71.2 from Pro Football Focus. Returning to the Pacific Northwest after signing another one-year deal this offseason, Ogbuehi's impressive December gives the Seahawks plenty of confidence in his ability to come off the bench and not skip a beat.

Best Case Scenario: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll hasn't come off entirely committed to Brandon Shell being the starting right tackle this offseason, though that could simply be a part of his competition-driven philosophy. However, if the door is truly open and Shell is in danger of being cut, then Ogbuehi could be the biggest benefactor and start in Week 1.

Worst Case Scenario: Ogbuehi is on a one-year, $1.7 million contract, so it would be easy to move on from him if he disappoints in camp. He'll have some competition from sixth-round pick Stone Forsythe and Jamarco Jones, so if he's not on his game, he could see his roster spot evaporate before the summer is out.

What to Expect in 2021: It's unlikely Ogbuehi will fail to make it to Week 1 in a Seahawks uniform, but in what capacity remains to be seen. For now, he looks poised to retain the role he held at the start of last season, though he should be in line for more action as a swing tackle as the team looks to re-establish the run game in Shane Waldron's wide zone scheme.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primers

Alex McGough | Darvin Kidsy | Greg Eiland | Joshua Moon | Cam Sutton | Walter Palmore | Jared Hocker | Brad Lundblade | Aashari Crosswell | Myles Adams | Jon Rhattigan | Aaron Fuller | Bryan Mills I Jake Curhan | Jarrod Hewitt | Connor Wedington | Nate Evans | Danny Etling | John Ursua | Gavin Heslop | Pier-Oliver Lestage | Tamorrion Terry | Tommy Champion | Cody Thompson | Josh Johnson | Saivion Smith | Jordan Miller | Aaron Donkor | Robert Nkemdiche | Alex Collins | Tyler Mabry | Damarious Randall | Cade Johnson | Cedrick Lattimore | Phil Haynes | Geno Smith | Kyle Fuller | Travis Homer | Tyler Ott | Rasheem Green | Ben Burr-Kirven | Penny Hart | Jamarco Jones | Aldon Smith | DeeJay Dallas | Nick Bellore | Stone Forsythe | Colby Parkinson | Al Woods