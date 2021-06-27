Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Colby Parkinson

After missing most of his rookie season with a broken foot, Parkinson impressed during Seattle's offseason program and the athletic 6-foot-7 tight end looks poised to play a significant role in the team's aerial attack in 2021.

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs recently wrapping up, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Colby Parkinson, Tight End

Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 265 pounds

2020 Stats: Two receptions for 16 yards in six games

When the Seahawks used a fourth-round draft pick on Parkinson last spring, they expected for him to compete for snaps right away. Unfortunately, he suffered a broken foot during a workout in early June and underwent surgery, forcing him to open the season on the Non-Football Injury list. He eventually was activated prior to a Week 8 home game against the 49ers, but the injury set him back tremendously and for the most part made his rookie campaign a wash. He dressed for six games and played just 51 total offensive snaps, with nearly 40 percent of those coming in a blowout win over the Jets. He recorded both of his catches late in that game and otherwise didn't contribute much for Seattle. Fully healthy, he will return to compete for snaps against Gerald Everett, Will Dissly, and fellow second-year tight end Tyler Mabry in training camp.

Best Case Scenario: While he doesn't earn a starting job, Parkinson gradually becomes a bigger factor in Seattle's passing game as the year progresses, emerging as a viable red zone and third down weapon for Russell Wilson and finishing with six touchdowns to help pace one of the NFL's most dynamic offenses.

Worst Case Scenario: Though Parkinson turns in a solid preseason as a receiver, he doesn't make progress as an in-line blocker and thus struggles to see much action during the regular season with Everett and Dissly taking the bulk of the snaps for the Seahawks, casting questions about where he fits into future plans.

What to Expect in 2021: Coming out of Stanford, Parkinson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.77 seconds, exhibiting quality speed and burst for a tight end of his size. He also didn't record a single dropped pass in his junior season despite iffy quarterback play for the Cardinal, showcasing soft, reliable hands. While he likely will be behind Everett and Dissly on the depth chart, those traits should serve him well in new coordinator Shane Waldron's offensive scheme and with the team set to utilize more multi-tight end personnel groupings, he should get plenty of snaps on Sundays this year as long as he can stay healthy and could be a potential touchdown vulture due to the matchup issues he creates for safeties and linebackers in the red zone.

