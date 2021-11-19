Seahawks RB Chris Carson Undergoing Neck Surgery, Out For Rest Of 2021 Season

After trying to practice last week, Carson's return from a neck injury proved to be short-lived and he will stay on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

The Seahawks offense took a significant hit on Friday with coach Pete Carroll announcing star running back Chris Carson will undergo season-ending neck surgery.

Carson, 26, has been out since Week 5 due to what Carroll called a "spot" issue on his vertebrae that occurred due to wear and tear. He landed on injured reserve the following week and missed each of Seattle's past five games, replaced by Alex Collins in the starting lineup.

Carson was designated to return to practice from injured reserve last week, but despite his best efforts, he didn't progress as the Seahawks hoped he would and didn't practice at all this week. By undergoing surgery now, though his future remains cloudy, Carroll remains hopeful the fifth-year back will be ready to roll in 2022.

“He worked as hard as he could at it,” Carroll told reporters on Friday. “We look forward to him getting it all taken care of and having a big year next year... He tried like crazy to get it done, but this is so he can play next year.”

Injuries have unfortunately been a consistent problem for Carson throughout his NFL career. He missed the final 12 games of his rookie season with a broken ankle, fractured a hip at the tail end of the 2019 season, and missed four games with a mid-foot sprain last season.

After testing free agency and not receiving expected interest from other teams, Carson eventually returned to the Seahawks on a two-year deal. He got off to a strong start with 91 rushing yards in a season-opening win over the Colts and scored a pair of touchdowns the following week against the Titans.

With his season now finished, Carson produced 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns in four starts.

Moving forward, Collins is expected to stay in the starting lineup after playing well over the last five games. Behind him, Travis Homer has flashed in limited action as a third down back and Rashaad Penny and DeeJay Dallas remain on the roster as reserve options in the backfield.