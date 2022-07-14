Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: L.J. Collier

With the calendar flipping to July and offseason programs wrapped up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than a month's time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

L.J. Collier, Defensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 291 pounds

2021 Stats: Eight tackles, five quarterback hits

Heading into the 2021 season, Collier appeared to be on an ascending track after bouncing back from a difficult rookie season and starting all 16 games for the Seahawks in 2020. Capitalizing on an expanded role, while he only produced 3.0 sacks, he performed well against the run and came through with several key plays in the clutch, including drawing a pivotal holding penalty that led to a safety in a Week 11 win over the Cardinals. Unfortunately, the 2019 first-round selection did not build off of the momentum gained in his sophomore season and struggled throughout the preseason, leading to him being a healthy scratch in seven of Seattle's games. Injuries pushed him back into the rotation in the second half of the schedule and he flashed at times as a pass rusher, but overall, he endured a nightmare of a third season and will now enter the final year of his rookie deal on tenuous ground at best. Looking to rebound once again, he will play defensive tackle exclusively and bulked back up to around 290 pounds to give himself a chance to succeed in a 3-4 scheme.

Best Case Scenario: Benefitting immensely from playing at a heavier weight in the trenches, the heavy-handed Collier pushes Harris and Jefferson for reps throughout training camp and the preseason and carves out an extensive rotational role. Excelling on passing downs from the interior, he sets a new career-high with 5.0 sacks and the Seahawks strongly consider re-signing him in March.

Worst Case Scenario: Solidifying his unwanted place as one of the franchise's biggest busts, sliding inside doesn't make a difference for Collier, who gets outplayed by Adams and Jarrod Hewitt in exhibition play. Unable to stand out in a crowded defensive tackle room, Seattle cuts ties with him once and for all by releasing him in final roster cuts.

What to Expect in 2022: While Collier's career has been a monumental disappointment through his first three seasons, there's recent precedent for an underwhelming former first-round pick to enjoy a breakout fourth season and play back into Seattle's future plans. Only a year ago, Rashaad Penny rebounded from numerous injuries to lead the NFL in rushing over the final six weeks, securing himself a one-year, $5.75 million contract in free agency. Playing at a heavier weight reduced inside, Collier could potentially have similar results in a scheme that may be better suited for his strengths and skill set. But when it comes to locking up a consistent role in the Seahawks' defensive line rotation, he faces an uphill battle with the arrival of Shelby Harris and Quinton Jefferson this offseason. Those two established veterans will be competing for snaps against Poona Ford, while Al Woods and Bryan Mone will man the nose tackle spot. Myles Adams also remains an intriguing option on the roster after playing well in two games last last season, so Collier will have to turn in a stellar training camp and preseason to simply make the roster. With the clock closing in on midnight, it's put up or shut up time for the ex-TCU star.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Profiles

Kevin Kassis | Cade Brewer | Liam Ryan | Deontez Alexander | Elijah Jones | Josh Turner | Scott Nelson | Joshua Onujiogu | Jarrod Hewitt | Darwin Thompson | Matt Gotel | Lakiem Williams | Tanner Muse | Greg Eiland | Aaron Fuller | Shamarious Gilmore | Cade Johnson | Dakoda Shepley | Deontai Williams | Bubba Bolden | Josh Johnson | Vi Jones | Dareke Young | Myles Adams | Jacob Eason | Tyler Mabry | Jon Rhattigan | Penny Hart | Josh Jones | John Reid | Mike Jackson | Tyler Ott | Cody Thompson | Joel Iyiegbuniwe | Tyreke Smith | Bo Melton | Jason Myers | Marquise Goodwin | Tariq Woolen | Kyle Fuller | Bryan Mone | Nick Bellore | Jake Curhan | Ben Burr-Kirven | Phil Haynes | Ugo Amadi | Freddie Swain | DeeJay Dallas | Artie Burns