Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Tre Brown

With the calendar flipping to July and offseason programs wrapped up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than a month's time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Tre Brown, Cornerback

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 185 pounds

2021 Stats: 10 tackles, one pass defensed

Under Pete Carroll and John Schneider, the Seahawks have shown a preference for tall, long outside cornerbacks. D.J. Reed bucked that trend after he was claimed off waivers from San Francisco in 2020 and played excellent football to close the season despite not meeting the Seahawks usual height and length measurements. With Reed’s performance potentially in the back of their minds, the front office drafted the similarly sized cornerback Tre Brown from Oklahoma in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Brown played in 44 games during his Sooners career and had the lowest passer rating allowed in single coverage in the 2021 NFL Draft at 26.9 per Pro Football Focus. He also didn’t allow 70 or more yards in coverage during a game in 2019 and 2020 while playing in the pass-happy Big 12 conference. Brown was just beginning to earn starting reps in training camp when he suffered a knee injury and began the season on injured reserve. He was activated in Week 6 and had an impact in his first game against the Steelers with a key overtime tackle on third down to force a punt. Brown played in five games with three starts before suffering a ruptured patellar tendon against the Cardinals in Week 11. He had successful surgery in late November with an expected recovery period of six to seven months.

Best Case Scenario: Crushing his offseason rehab, Brown is allowed to participate during training camp. The Seahawks are cautious with him, but he picks up where he left off by forcing his way onto the field. Brown records his first career interception and works his way back into the starting lineup by the end of the season.

Worst Case Scenario: Patella tendon injuries can be difficult to recover from and Brown’s is no different. He begins the season on the PUP list and doesn’t see the field until nearly 12 months after his injury. Brown doesn’t look as comfortable as he did as a rookie and heads into the offseason focused on regaining his prior confidence.

What to Expect in 2022: The cornerback position received a pretty big facelift heading into the 2022 season. The Seahawks decided not to pay Reed in free agency, so he’s now a New York Jet. Sidney Jones is back on a one-year deal, but that’s hardly a vote of confidence in his long-term future with Seattle. Artie Burns and former Seahawk Justin Coleman were both brought in as free agents. The real future of the cornerback position lies in the development of Tre Brown along with 2022 draft picks Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen. Brown was excellent in the four games he played in prior to injury in 2021 recording a 51.0 opposing passer rating according to PFF. The obvious question with him is how he will respond to his rehab for the torn patellar tendon. He wasn’t cleared to participate in the offseason program and Pete Carroll wasn’t sure if he will be ready for training camp. If he can show the Seahawks that he’s back to his 2021 form, Brown has the talent to be a starter. He excelled at outside corner but could also profile as a nickel corner given his size and quickness. When healthy, Brown is one of the best cornerbacks on the team and should play his way into a significant role in the defense. Just how soon he can prove he’s healthy enough to do that will be the pivotal wrinkle in Brown’s 2022 season.

