What Mike Macdonald said about Seattle Seahawks' big third-down problem
As the Seattle Seahawks come out of their bye week at 5-2, there's plenty of reasons to feel optimistic about their chances.
Both the offense and defense look like top-10 units in the NFL so far. The offense has exceeded expectations, with new quarterback Sam Darnold and star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba playing like some of the best players at their positions. Meanwhile, the defense has built on last year's momentum and looks like one of the best in the league.
That said, the Seahawks still have some flaws. One is their ground game, as they rank 31st in yards per attempt with just 3.7.
Another related issue, and potentially a far more concerning one, is their struggles on third down. The Seahawks have converted just 33.3 percent of their third-down attempts this season, tied for the fourth-worst rate in the league with the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings. They're good at converting on third-and-short and third-and-medium, but struggle with third-and-long, which is a problem when they have the fourth-longest distance to gain in the league (7.7 yards).
When asked about his team's third-down woes, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said "we're not there yet," and pointed to the lackluster run game as a cause.
“We’ve got to scheme a little bit better, execute a little bit better, protect a little bit better,” Macdonald said, per The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar. “Once we start doing that, then we’ll get better returns.”
Luckily, the Seahawks will be getting a boost to the run game very soon. Rookie fullback Robbie Ouzts, who hasn't played since Week 3 due to an ankle injury, is practicing again and could play against the Washington Commanders on "Sunday Night Football." Obviously, he won't single-handedly fix the ground game, but having a powerful blocker clearing lanes for Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet should only benefit the offense.
If that is the case, and the Seahawks can shore up two of their major weaknesses, then it will only add to their case as legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
“I’m excited about where we are, and where we can go,” Macdonald said.
