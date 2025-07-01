Analyst outlines worst-case scenario for Seahawks defense in 2025 NFL season
The Seattle Seahawks struggled mightily on defense in 2023, finishing 30th in yards and 25th in points surrendered. The following offseason, they hired former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as head coach and quickly improved. In 2024, they were 14th in yardage and 11th in scoring.
Entering his second season as coach, Macdonald is expecting improvement on that side of the ball, thanks in large part to adding defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence in free agency and safety Nick Emmanwori in the NFL draft.
MORE: Analyst believes Seattle Seahawks could have NFL’s best defense in 2025
That’s why Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine says the best-case scenario for Seattle is a top-five defense. Alternatively, the worst-case scenario isn’t that bad. Ballentine says their “lack of star power” could cap the defense, keeping them out of the top 10.
”Macdonald has earned the benefit of the doubt at this point. The Seahawks are at least going to field an above-average defense. The question is whether they can truly break into the top five of the league.”
He continues, “That would require the collection of edge-rushers, DeMarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu and Boye Mafe would have to become even more potent while Josh Jobe and Riq Woolen play well enough on the outside to justify keeping Witherspoon inside.”
He adds that they will be “stuck outside of the top 10” if they don’t reach their full potential. For most teams, that would be pretty solid work — which is why this “worst-case scenario” isn’t all that bad.
