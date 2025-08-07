Analyst sees slim chance for Seahawks rookie to make initial 53-man roster
It seems that most of the time, all of a team's draft picks end up making the 53-man roster out of training camp. However, that's not always a guarantee, and one Seattle Seahawks rookie may unfortunately become an example of that in just a few weeks.
For a seventh-round pick, Ricky White III came to Seattle with a good deal of hype. The Dayton, Ohio, native is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons at UNLV (and scored 19 touchdowns over that time), and he also had some experience as a return man. If he could prove himself during the offseason, White could've carved out a niche for himself on the roster.
Unfortunately, it seems like White is heading in the opposite direction. According to Lee Vowell of 12th Man Rising, White has "probably no path" to make the 53-man roster out of training camp.
Ricky White III falling down Seahawks depth chart
"So far in training camp, White has been passed on the wide receiver depth chart, but the chances he is getting on special teams have diminished, too," Vowell wrote. "It would help if he were great at returning punts and kicks, but he isn't. Plus, fellow rookie Tory Horton has been a standout as a receiver, but also returning kicks. His ascension toward likely being WR3 by midseason and Horton's success on special teams mean White is probably going to end up on the practice squad. It doesn't help that free agent signee Steven Sims also excels on special teams.
"There is probably no path for Ricky White III to make the team as only a receiver. He is 6'1" and 185 pounds, and has two 1,000-plus yard receiving seasons in college, but he was drafted because of his punt-block prowess. He would need to prove he could transpose that success in college to the NFL. That's tough to do in one training camp."
Vowell added that White could still make a late push if he performs well in the preseason, but he won't have many opportunities in such a short time frame. That quest starts when the Seahawks kick off the preseason on Thursday against Pete Carroll, Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders.
