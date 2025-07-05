All Seahawks

Seahawks predicted to pick lock-down Michigan corner prospect in 2026 NFL draft

The Seattle Seahawks land a shutdown corner in a recent 2026 NFL mock draft.

Randy Gurzi

Michigan CB Zeke Berry celebrates in the end zone after getting the fumble recovery from Minnesota WR Daniel Jackson.
Michigan CB Zeke Berry celebrates in the end zone after getting the fumble recovery from Minnesota WR Daniel Jackson. / Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks defense finished 11th in the NFL in scoring last season, giving up 368 points on the year. That was an improvement on their 2023 performance, which saw them land at No. 25 in points surrendered.

They’re hopeful they’ll see even more progress in Year 2 under head coach Mike Macdonald. They’re also banking on more improvement from third-year cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Throw in second-round pick Nick Emmanwori, and there’s even more reason for optimism.

Still, Seattle would be wise to continue to add talent to the mix. That’s exactly what they do in the latest 3-round mock draft from Pro Football Network’s Max Dorsey. After going for offensive lineman Spencer Fano out of Utah in Round 1, he has the Seahawks taking Michigan’s Zeke Berry at No. 47.

Berry was a breakout performer for Michigan in 2024 after moving from the slot to the outside. He was a key piece of the puzzle for new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and was named a sleeper to watch in 2025.

Michigan Wolverines CB Zeke Berry pursues a play on defense against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Michigan Stadium.
Michigan Wolverines CB Zeke Berry pursues a play on defense against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Michigan Stadium. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

In Seattle, he would be a great addition since he could line up on the outside across from Riq Woolen while Witherspoon could spend more time in the slot, where he excels.

To round things off for the Seahawks, Dorsey has them taking Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein, which would only make sense if both Sam Darnold and rookie Jalen Milroe prove incapable of holding down the starting role.

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

