Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Will Carlton Johnson Make Impact in Deep CB Room?
With OTAs now opening across the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in a little over two months, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we'll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios, and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
After an impressive final season at Fresno State, will Carlton Johnson have what it takes to earn a roster spot in a deep cornerback room?
Background
A six-year player at the college level, Johnson has been around the block. He started at FCS Southern Utah in his two seasons in 2018 and 2019, appearing in just four games in 2018 so he could preserve his redshirt. He ended up making Athlon's Freshman All-American team in 2019, but unfortunately, he didn't play football in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic and that led him to Riverside City College and the JUCO level. He helped lead the program to the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship Game. In turn, his season in JUCO brought him to Fresno State. In 2023, Johnson intercepted three passes against Arizona State with each one coming against different quarterbacks. He won multiple player of the week awards and earned invites to the Hula Bowl and Reese's Senior Bowl before going undrafted and signing with Seattle.
Scheme Fit
With head coach Mike Macdonald bringing in his hybrid 3-4 defensive scheme, man coverage is going to be a priority, something that Johnson excels with. Due to his size and slender frame, Johnson is likely to be moved to the inside where his lack of size won't be as much of an issue and his sub-4.30 speed will be an asset covering two-way routes. That could be an issue, however, as he only played 24 snaps in the slot at Southern Utah and Fresno State.
Best Case Scenario
Johnson's athleticism and ball skills end up getting him playing time early and often, including over his rookie counterparts fifth and sixth-round picks D.J. James and Nehemiah Pritchett in the slot. While Johnson can't quite overcome them to earn a roster spot, he is prioritized for the practice squad, including being the first defender elevated when the time comes as a contributor on kick and punt coverage teams in the gunner role.
Worst Case Scenario
Johnson's slight frame becomes a major hindrance in coverage against bigger, stronger NFL receivers and he can't keep up with the physicality in the NFL. Wide receivers can bully him at the line of scrimmage and he isn't much of a factor on special teams either, leading to the 24-year-old not making the 53-man roster or the practice squad after being cut in late August.
What to Expect in 2024
After running one of the fastest 40 times in his draft class and a productive final two seasons at Fresno State, Johnson is a great player to take a chance on as an undrafted free agent. He certainly has the skills to thrive on the outside with his athleticism and ball production, but the aforementioned frame was the likely reason he went undrafted. However, that could be his biggest downfall trying to make an NFL roster.
Needing to hit the weight room and learn the nuances of playing in the slot, Johnson is a prime candidate for the practice squad with some traits that can't be taught, including blazing speed. Some time in an NFL strength and conditioning room could minimize his frame deficiencies but they will likely be there long-term. Expect Johnson to make the practice squad if he can prove himself on special teams and flash playing inside, and if injuries strike, he could be the first call up in the regular season for Seattle.
