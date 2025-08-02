Seattle Seahawks replace Abraham Lucas, bolster DL in 2026 NFL mock draft
The Seattle Seahawks had a succesful 2025 NFL draft. They landed North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel in the opening round, giving them a starting left guard they hope to lean on for the foreseeable future. They landed two more potential difference-makers in the second round with South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori and Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo.
As solid as those selections were, there's still a couple of areas the Seahawks need to improve. Chief among them remains the offensive line, where they have issues at center and right guard. They also have durability concerns at right tackle.
That's why Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante has Seattle targeting the offensive line in the first round of his latest 2026 NFL mock draft. He also has them add a massive nose tackle from Alabama in the second round. Let's take a look at the first two players he mocks to the Seahawks.
No. 15: Caleb Lomu, Utah
Despite the addition of Grey Zabel in the 2025 NFL draft, Infante called their offensive line "a pretty big work in progress." That's why he has them target pass-blocking specialist Caleb Lomu from Utah with their first pick.
"Caleb Lomu is a smooth offensive tackle who only allowed two sacks in 425 pass-blocking snaps in 2024. His hand timing, balance, and range in pass protection make him a top tackle prospect, especially if he continues to bulk up."
Abraham Lucas has played just 13 games over the past two seasons. Adding Lomu would give them a fresh start, while providing more durability.
No. 47: Tim Keenan III, DT, Alabama
Infante praises Byron Murphy II as a long-term starter, but says they need someone else who can lock down a DT spot for the next several years. He believes the 6-foot-2, 335-pound Tim Keenan III from Alabama fits that bill.
"Tim Keenan III might be the best run-stopping defensive tackle in the 2026 NFL Draft. He’s a stout, powerful defender who can two-gap with ease, thanks to his spatial awareness and refined hands to shed blocks up the middle."
Head coach Mike Macdonald can build his defensive line around Murphy and Keenan, making this an intriguing selection.
