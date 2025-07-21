Seattle Seahawks’ starting cornerbacks could be next in line for big paydays
It’s been a good offseason if you are an NFL cornerback. Matt Holder of Bleacher Report noted that stars such as Carolina’s Jaycee Horn, Houston’s Derek Stingley Jr., and the Jets’ Sauce Gardner all got new contracts over the next few months. All can be found in ESPN’s 2025 Top 10 cornerback rankings (via Jeremy Fowler). Holder also listed five other cornerbacks that could be in position to get raises sooner than later.
Hence, the Seattle Seahawks have a pair of standout players at the position, both of who were mentioned in Fowler’s piece. According to Holder, both could be due to get new and lucrative contracts over the next few years if they continue to excel.
“It shouldn’t come as a surprise,” explained Holder, “that Devon Witherspoon has hit the ground running and quickly climbed the ladder as one of the better corners in the NFL. The 24-year-old was widely considered the top cornerback prospect in the 2023 NFL draft class, and the Seattle Seahawks made him the fifth player off the board in Round 1.
“The Illinois product had an excellent rookie year.” added Holder, “highlighted by 16 passes defended, the fifth-best grade from Pro Football Focus (84.1) among cornerbacks and a Pro Bowl appearance. While his numbers took a slight dip last year with nine PDs and a 75.3 grade, he still earned his second All-Star bid in as many seasons.”
There’s another aspect of the two-time Pro Bowler’s game that stands out. “Additionally,” said Holder, “versatility is a big part of what makes Witherspoon an ascending player in the league. He can contribute as a run defender, earning marks of 80.0 and 90.0 from PFF in that department, and splits his time between lining up on the boundary and over the slot.
Seahawks have cornered the cornerback market in recent years
Fifth on Holder’s list is Seattle’s other starting cornerback, a three-year pro from the University of Texas-San Antonio. “As a converted wide receiver who only played cornerback for two years in college,” explained Holder, “Riq Woolen was far from a complete draft prospect…Still, the UTSA product fell to the fifth round of the draft since he was viewed as a project whose technique needed work, stemming from his lack of experience in the secondary.
“However,” added Holder, “he managed to hit the ground running by leading the league with six interceptions and recording 16 passes defended to make the Pro Bowl as a rookie. The 26-year-old did receive votes from the league’s decision-makers in Fowler’s poll of the best cornerbacks, but he didn’t land a spot in the top 10. That’s likely because he regressed a bit last year, allowing six touchdowns and posting his lowest coverage grade to date (65.7), per PFF.”
