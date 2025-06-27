Aaron Rodgers Puts Pressure on Steelers, T.J. Watt Negotiations
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a plethora of moves this offseason.
Moving on from their star wideout in George Pickens and consistent running back in Najee Harris, the Steelers went on to acquire future Pro Football Hall Of Famer Aaron Rodgers and elite wideout DK Metcalf.
That being said, the Steelers still retained much talent, albeit mostly on the defensive side of the ball. T.J. Watt is a top defensive player in the history of the sport, and will be on the team for the coming season. Yet, he and the front office are currently embroiled in contract talks as this season is the final year on his deal.
While it has not impacted practice to a heavy degree yet, the Steelers likely want to get a deal done soon. It has caught the eye of some players, including the new team leader in Rodgers. In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers spoke about his new team and mentioned Watt as a big part of it all.
"And once we get our Hall of Fame outside rush backer signed, you're talking about another guy who's a leader, not just by his example, but by his words," Rodgers said.
While many outlets will focus on his on-field production and his counting stats, Rodgers decides to point out his leadership skills. Watt has shown to be a good leader for the team, and has displayed his impressive work ethic both on and off the field.
The Steelers will need to pay handsomely for his services due to his on-field play and could possibly consider trading him in order to save money. Whether this will be the right move is something that can only be seen once a decision is made, and more time has passed on.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!