Raiders Sign Former Steelers LB
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers lost one of their veteran linebackers to free agency, as they chose to sign with another team.
Steelers free agent linebacker Elandon Roberts signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on a one-year, $3 million contract, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Roberts spent the past two seasons with the Steelers, after signing a two-year contract on March 16, 2023.
He had a solid season in 2023, playing in 16 games, making 15 starts and leading the Steelers with 101 tackles (68 solo). He also made 10 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two passes defended.
Roberts would play in all 17 games in 2024, with 14 starts, as he made 46 tackles (24 solo), five tackles for loss and a forced fumble. His play helped the Steelers make the playoffs in both seasons.
He spent the three prior seasons with the Miami Dolphins, where he started 43 of 47 games he played, while making 251 tackles (143 solo), 24 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four passes defended, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception.
Roberts came into the league with the New England Patriots, who took him in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
He would help them win both Super Bowl LI, when they came back from 28-3 down vs. the Atlanta Falcons, and Super Bowl LIII over the Los Angeles Rams.
Roberts started 33 of 60 contests with Patriots over four seasons from 2016-20. He made 206 tackles (119 solo), 15 tackles for loss, six passes defended, four sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
He hails from Port Arthur, Texas, playing for Memorial High School and then for FCS program Morgan State as a freshman, where he earned Second Team All-MEAC honors in 2012.
Roberts then transferred close to home to FBS program Houston for the next three seasons, 2013-15. He made 142 tackles as a senior in 2015, leading the American Athletic Conference and earning First Team All-AAC honors.
The Steelers re-signed Cole Holcomb, restructuring his contract, which added $4 million of cap space for the franchise.
Pittsburgh has one unrestricted free agent linebacker remaining in Tyler Matakevich.
