Steelers Fans Get Rowdy on Pat McAfee Show
PITTSBURGH -- The Pat McAfee show on ESPN took over Pittsburgh Steelers training camp. With the excitement already reaching new heights as the team donned pads for the first time this camp, the St. Vincent's College crowd reached a fever pitch as some of the Steelers' players appeared on the show.
One of the guests on the show was superstar Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt. The former Defensive Player of the Year is fresh off signing the most expensive non-quarterback deal in NFL history, and he's ready to wreak havoc on the rest of the league.
Joined by fellow defensive leader Cam Heyward, the pair discussed the upcoming season and the team's expectations. While speaking to McAfee, the crowd behind Watt and the rest of the show's personalities became a bit too excited with their cheers. The recipient of their chants was Cleveland Browns edge rusher and Steelers' nemesis, Myles Garrett. During the broadcast, the audio during the live feed had to be cut out several times as the cheers "F--k Myles Garrett," and "TJ is better," erupted.
Garrett has long drawn the ire of Steelers' fans. Since his entrance into the NFL, he and Watt have battled for the title of best defensive player in football. The league-wide consensus tends to favor the Browns' superstar, but the Pittsburgh faithful are steadfast in their disagreement.
Last season, Garrett was the better player when it came to sacking the quarterback and tackles for loss. He recorded 14 sacks compared to Watt's 11.5 and had 22 tackles for loss compared to Watt's 19.
But Watt outpaced Garrett in multiple categories. Watt recorded more total tackles, beating Garrett by a tally of 61 to 47. Watt also forced more fumbles than Garrett, a hallmark of the Steelers star's game. Watt forced six fumbles, while Garrett forced just three.
The debate regarding the best defender in football rages on. Folks on either side of the discussion refuse to give in, with Steelers fans making their feelings very well known during Watt's recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Surely, the Browns' fans and possibly Garrett himself will have some reaction to the recent cheers.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!