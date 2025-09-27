Steelers Offense Hit With Another Injury
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers received even more disappointing injury, news ahead of their international contest against the Minnesota Vikings. Injuries have continued to plague and defined the early parts of the 2025 campaign in Pittsburgh, and even as the team traveled overseas, they couldn’t escape the injury bug that continues to haunt them.
Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith, playing in his first season with the organization, popped up as a late addition to the injury report just prior to the team departing for Dublin, Ireland. After the team practiced for their one and only time at the historic Carton House, where the team is staying while they are playing in this contest, they released their latest update to their Week 4 injury report. Smith was officially listed as questionable for the matchup against the Vikings.
Smith was not the only player who’s status for Week 4 is now questionable. Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith was ruled out earlier this week as he recovers from an ankle injury. Starting running back Jaylen Warren and Joey Porter Jr. are also listed as questionable. Warren's appearance on the report was another last-minute addition like Smith's.
If Smith can’t go, the Steelers have three other tight ends on the 53-man roster that will fill in, but it does limit the playbook slightly. Smith has been the starter alongside Pat Freiermuth through the first three weeks. Without Smith in the lineup, Darnell Washington would see an increase in snaps and likely be the other starting tight ends in Week 4. The offense would also see some more of backup tight ends and special teams specialist Connor Heyward.
Smith is off to a choppy start to his Steelers career. The former Pro Bowl tight end is a favorite of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, evidenced by the 13 targets they've worked to Smith through three games. He's hauled in 12 receptions on those targets for 65 yards and a touchdown, giving him an average of 5.4 yards per reception.
He's clearly earning the trust and comfortability of quarterback Aaron Rodgers as well. The problem has been translating that to bigger plays and more production. The team wants to get the ball to their playmakers more as the offense develops, and that includes feeding Smith in a variety of ways.
