When Should Steelers Give Up On Aaron Rodgers?
PITTSBURGH — Based on the Pittsburgh Steelers' aggressive trade for DK Metcalf and the following $150 million contract extension, it's safe to say the Steelers view themselves as contenders. What's new? The Steelers set their sights high. That's the way it's always been.
But the Steelers sit in the same limbo they've been in since Big Ben's retirement. Their quarterback situation is the main point of discussion. This year's debate is dominated by the Steelers' outstanding offer to former New York Jets quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.
It's tough to follow Rodger's road to the Steelers. To cut it short, the 41-year-old was cut by the New York Jets after two seasons and now holds a one-year offer from the Steelers. If Rodgers does not choose to accept the Steelers' offer, his foreseeable options are limited to retirement or hoping the Minnesota Vikings change their minds about starting J.J. McCarthy.
Since the legal tampering period opened on March 10, the Steelers were the logical front-runners to sign Rodgers. They make perfect sense. They have the organizational infrastructure in place, a quality defense who can give the offense short fields, and quality skill-position players for the quarterback to work with. What isn't there for Rodgers to like?
The answer is unknown. Rodgers's friends, such as ESPN's Pat McAfee and his cohost A.J. Hawk, have mentioned Rodgers's affinity for Pittsburgh but lay no claim to what the former Super Bowl MVP is thinking. According to reports, Rodgers has no issues with the value of the Steelers' offer and is aware they are not budging on only offering a one-year deal. Rodgers also reportedly set up a visit to the Steelers' facilities on his own — a lengthy meeting described as a "getting-to-know" each other. Rodgers left Pittsburgh with no deal signed.
The hold-up is a mystery. However, the Steeler's deadline is known. They must know before the NFL Draft commences on April 24. Ideally the Steelers have an answer as soon as possible so they can better prepare for the draft. But Rodgers contemplating retirement before deciding to play at the 11th-hour is not out of line with his past.
With that in mind, the Steelers should prepare for the worst. They seem content with allowing Rodgers to take his time. With history as a guide, that time could be up to the day of the first round of the NFL Draft. It's not the ideal deadline, but it's the deadline the Steelers have set themselves up for by desperately needing a starting quarterback.
If Rodgers doesn't sign with the Steelers, they head into the draft with a glaring need — something NFL teams never want to have. Some mock drafts have Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders sliding to the Steelers at pick No. 21 as the second quarterback drafted. If the Steelers have a glaring need at quarterback, a weakness that all 31 other teams can see, the Steelers lose all leverage in possible negotiations and/or have lower chances of staying put and still acquiring Sanders.
The quarterback room isn't empty. The Steelers did sign Mason Rudolph from the Tennessee Titans. However, Rudolph hasn't been a full-time starter at any point in his NFL career. He has 18 career starts over five seasons. Considering the Steelers' well-reported dealings with Rodgers and that they let Rudolph walk last offseason, it's fair to say the Steelers aren't banking on Rudolph taking the reins next season, even if he could be capable.
At least the Steelers are in familiar territory. They've dealt with quarterback controversies and mysteries repeatedly. If the Steelers had it their way, Rodgers would make a decision immediately so both parties could move on. But Rodgers holds the cards. Unless the Steelers offer Rodgers an ultimatum or an arbitrary deadline, the first day of the NFL draft will force a decision to be made.
