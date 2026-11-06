Insider Names One Veteran Steelers Could Trade Away

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have a big trade deadline ahead of them, and they may need to move on from some important players.

The Steelers have until Nov. 10 at 4:00 p.m. to make moves to bolster their roster for the final nine games of the season, as they stand 6-2 and are on top of the AFC North.

Pittsburgh needs some help offensively, and Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated noted that they are looking at a wide receiver and may part ways with a veteran defensive player.

"Then there’s the Steelers, who, again, are sniffing around at receiver, and could deal veteran LB Cole Holcomb," Breer wrote.

Why Steelers Might Move on From Cole Holcomb

Holcomb is in his fourth season with the Steelers and signed a two-year, $5 million contract extension this offseason.

He has played in all eight games, but with no starts, and just 22 snaps on defense and 134 snaps on special teams.

Cole Holcomb (55) returns to the field with the Steelers after missing all of 2024 while recovering from a knee injury. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Steelers are pretty strong at linebacker, with Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson starting at inside linebacker and playing most snaps.

Payton Wilson leads the Steelers with 69 tackles (36 solo), and has seven tackles for loss, a sack, an interception, a fumble recovery, three passes defended and a fumble recovery.

Queen is second on Pittsburgh with 60 tackles (20 solo), three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery.

The Steelers also have 2025 seventh-round pick Carson Bruener as another backup option, and Elandon Roberts, who has played extensively with the team, is on the practice squad and will want another opportunity.

Holcomb has been a solid player for the Steelers in the past, but if he isn't going to get much playing time, then moving him, a position of strength, to add to a weaker area of the roster might be just what they do.

Where Would the Steelers Want to Add at Trade Deadline?

Wide receiver is the area the Steelers have looked at and would benefit most from adding at this year's trade deadline.

Both Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. are on Injured Reserve with a finger injury and a foot injury, respectively.

Jul 30, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) participates in training camp drills at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson suffered his injury in the first half of the 34-22 win over the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium in Week 5 and Pittman has only played three games and not since the 27-24 defeat to the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field in Week 4.

The Steelers have shown interest in the Colts' Josh Downs and the Jacksonville Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr., both of whom could become immediate contributors.

Pittsburgh currently has DK Metcalf, who has struggled in 2026, Germie Bernard, a rookie, and Ben Skowronek, so extra help in the wide receiver room would be welcomed.