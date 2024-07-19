Houston Texans Are Contenders, But 'Biggest Weaknesses' Revealed
With training camps around the league taking action, the 2024 NFL season is officially within sight. Teams will now get the chance to look at their new-look rosters, whether it be after an offseason improvement or reconstruction to begin a rebuild.
For the Houston Texans, there is a lot of star power. They added wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon to an elite offense as well as pass rusher Danielle Hunter opposite Will Anderson Jr. on the defensive end.
No matter which way you spin it, the Texans improved and will likely be a Super Bowl contender this season. Still, there's bound to be a weakness on every roster. CBS Sports' Jared Dubin took a look at every team's roster weakness heading into the 2024 NFL season.
READ MORE: Houston Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Give Updates on Tytus Howard, Laremy Tunsil
The Texans' listed weakness happened to come on both sides of the ball, with the interior offensive and defensive line both being holes within the team's roster.
"C.J. Stroud thrived behind the NFL's most under-talented and injured offensive line last year. But it's still important for the interior to hold up to keep him well protected -- especially with an expected transition to a higher pass volume offense with Stefon Diggs now in tow," Dubin wrote.
The offensive line needs to be stout to protect second-year star quarterback C.J. Stroud. His emergence along with the overall offensive firepower calls for a need for strong protection. As mentioned, Stroud did more with less last season, but the team could benefit in a huge way if the offensive line can outperform expectations this season.
On the defensive side of the ball, the defensive line will be carried by the edge rushers, those being Hunter and Anderson Jr. They'll be disruptive in the backfield, and they'll have no choice as they won't have as much help from the interior defensive linemen.
How much the interior linemen on both sides of the ball impact the Texans will be intruiging to see early in the season as they're mounting for what could be a very, very special season in Houston.
READ MORE: QB C.J. Stroud Reveals Unique Description for Texans' Offense: 'Five-Headed Monster'
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Houston Texans Strengthen Defense by Signing Veteran Defensive End
• Who is Houston Texans' Most 'Underappreciated' Player on the Roster?
• Houston Texans' Tank Dell Claims C.J. Stroud Can Be Best QB In NFL