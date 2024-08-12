NFL Free Agency: Should Houston Texans Sign Top Available DB?
The Houston Texans have a good mix of young talent in the secondary, but they could potentially look at adding some experience there as well.
Bleacher Report suggests that the team should sign veteran defensive back Justin Simmons, who played with the Denver Broncos for the past eight seasons.
"The Texans just might realize they aren't a fan of where their safety depth is when they take a final look over their roster before the season. Jalen Pitre is a good tone-setter for them in the secondary and Jimmie Ward brings a lot of experience, but he might be needed in the slot and the Texans have rookie Calen Bullock and Eric Murray behind them," Bleacher Report writes. "Justin Simmons is one of the best free agents remaining. The Texans have about $17.8 million in cap room to make something happen."
Simmons, 30, recorded 70 tackles in 15 games last season for the Broncos, making his second Pro Bowl since 2020.
The Texans have a talented secondary without Simmons, but signing him would confirm Houston's desire to be a contender for the upcoming season.
