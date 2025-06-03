Christian Kirk Reveals First Thoughts About Joining Houston Texans
Christian Kirk shared his first thoughts on joining the Houston Texans after being traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars back in March.
“The transition has been nothing short of amazing," Kirk said.
Kirk added that it's “good to be back” close to Texas A&M, where he played in college.
In the 2024 season, Kirk appeared in eight games, catching 27 passes for 379 yards and a touchdown. His season ended when he went down with a broken collarbone in a Week 8 game against the Green Bay Packers.
While Kirk missed time last season, he has proven to be a solid receiver during his career. He is just two years removed from his career season in 2022, where he hauled in 84 receptions for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Texans shouldn't expect Kirk to perform at that level, but if he can be a solid target for Stroud and complement Nico Collins, their offense could reach a new level.
Houston is looking to win their third straight AFC South title while making it past the Divisional Round in the playoffs, where they have been eliminated in the last two seasons.
