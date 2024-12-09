Former Veteran Texans CB Set To Return To Football After Signing With Chiefs
The Houston Texans finally got some well-deserved time off in Week 14 as they didn't play a game since they were on their bye week and will now turn their attention to the Miami Dolphins as they look to finish off the regular season strong before getting into postseason play.
However, there is a bit of news regarding an ex-Texan as former cornerback Steven Nelson has found a new home after not playing at the beginning of the 2024 season landing with the team that drafted him into the league, the Kansas City Chiefs.
Nelson, now 31 years of age, will return to the place that gave him his first shot in the league when the Chiefs selected him with the 98th pick in the third round back in 2015 out of Oregon State.
Nelson spent his first four years in the league in Kansas City before stops in Philadelphia with the Eagles and Pittsburgh with the Steelers. Following his one season with the Eagles, Nelson made his way to Houston where he started a total of 31 games.
Throughout his career, Nelson has compiled 456 tackles (11 for loss), 13 interceptions, four fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, and one sack. In his last season with the Texans, 2023, Nelson started in 16 games and had 63 tackles and four interceptions (matching a career-high).
Nelson will now hope to stick with the Chiefs as he joins the team with the best record in the league as they look for another Super Bowl belt to add to the collection.
