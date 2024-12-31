Texans Daily

Texans Need to Rely on Rookie TE Cade Stover

Cade Stover can step up for the Houston Texans in the playoffs.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Cade Stover (87) during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Cade Stover (87) during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans need a spark after dropping consecutive games just before the start of the playoffs.

They have a Week 18 contest against the Tennessee Titans to potentially get some good juju going before the games begin to count.

During that game, they should look to get rookie tight end Cade Stover more involved in the offense.

READ MORE: Titans Announce QB Plans vs. Texans

"The Texans have been hammered with injuries on both sides of the ball. There isn't much they can do about it on defense, but the offense has a chance to adapt over these final weeks. With multiple receivers on the sideline, the Texans are going to have to look at utilizing more 12 personnel," Bleacher Report writes.

"That means getting Cade Stover involved in the game plan. The young tight end is a better receiver than he's given credit for and would give them a little more blocking on the field that could help in the run game."

Stover was dealing with recovering from an appendectomy earlier in the month that cost him two games, but now that the rookie tight end is healthy, the Texans need to see how they can best utilize him moving forward.

Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.

More Houston Texans News

• Texans Need to Bounce Back After Bad Ravens Loss

• Texans QB C.J. Stroud Surprised By 'Flat' Performance vs. Ravens

• Texans vs. Titans Week 18 Kickoff Time Announced

• Should Texans Rest Starters vs. Titans?

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News