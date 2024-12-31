Texans Need to Rely on Rookie TE Cade Stover
The Houston Texans need a spark after dropping consecutive games just before the start of the playoffs.
They have a Week 18 contest against the Tennessee Titans to potentially get some good juju going before the games begin to count.
During that game, they should look to get rookie tight end Cade Stover more involved in the offense.
Texans have been hammered with injuries on both sides of the ball
"The Texans have been hammered with injuries on both sides of the ball. There isn't much they can do about it on defense, but the offense has a chance to adapt over these final weeks. With multiple receivers on the sideline, the Texans are going to have to look at utilizing more 12 personnel," Bleacher Report writes.
"That means getting Cade Stover involved in the game plan. The young tight end is a better receiver than he's given credit for and would give them a little more blocking on the field that could help in the run game."
Stover was dealing with recovering from an appendectomy earlier in the month that cost him two games, but now that the rookie tight end is healthy, the Texans need to see how they can best utilize him moving forward.
