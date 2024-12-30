Should Texans Rest Starters vs. Titans?
The Houston Texans are locked into the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs going into the final week of the season, which begs the question that pops up every year for teams that take care of business before the year ends.
Should the Texans rest their starters?
Of course, the advantage to resting the starters is ensuring their health for the team's playoff game, but the Texans starters would have about 17 full days of no football if Houston opts to go with the second string and beyond for their Week 18 contest against the Tennessee Titans.
READ MORE: Texans vs. Titans Week 18 Time Announced
The benefit towards playing the starters is the fact that they get some reps going into the all-important playoff game, and considering how the team looked against the Baltimore Ravens, some of them may need it tremendously.
It's one of those positions where there are pros and cons on both sides, but it's up to Texans coach DeMeco Ryans to make the right decision regardless of what it is.
The Texans will visit the Titans on Sunday at 12 noon CT inside Nissan Stadium.
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.
More Houston Texans News
• Texans QB C.J. Stroud Surprised By 'Flat' Performance vs. Ravens
• Injuries to Blame for Texans Woes
• Texans Were 'Exhausted' Before Ravens Blunder on Christmas, WR Tank Dell Injury Looms
• DeMeco Ryans Admits Blame For Texans' Christmas Day Blunder vs. Ravens