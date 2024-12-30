Texans Daily

Should Texans Rest Starters vs. Titans?

The Houston Texans have nothing to gain in the standings ahead of Week 18.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton (92) attempts to tackle Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell (34) during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton (92) attempts to tackle Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell (34) during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are locked into the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs going into the final week of the season, which begs the question that pops up every year for teams that take care of business before the year ends.

Should the Texans rest their starters?

Of course, the advantage to resting the starters is ensuring their health for the team's playoff game, but the Texans starters would have about 17 full days of no football if Houston opts to go with the second string and beyond for their Week 18 contest against the Tennessee Titans.

READ MORE: Texans vs. Titans Week 18 Time Announced

The benefit towards playing the starters is the fact that they get some reps going into the all-important playoff game, and considering how the team looked against the Baltimore Ravens, some of them may need it tremendously.

It's one of those positions where there are pros and cons on both sides, but it's up to Texans coach DeMeco Ryans to make the right decision regardless of what it is.

The Texans will visit the Titans on Sunday at 12 noon CT inside Nissan Stadium.

Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.

More Houston Texans News

• Texans QB C.J. Stroud Surprised By 'Flat' Performance vs. Ravens

• Injuries to Blame for Texans Woes

• Texans Were 'Exhausted' Before Ravens Blunder on Christmas, WR Tank Dell Injury Looms

• DeMeco Ryans Admits Blame For Texans' Christmas Day Blunder vs. Ravens

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News