Texans OL Leaves Game vs. Chiefs
In a tough blow for the Houston Texans, starting right guard Shaq Mason left Saturday's game during the first quarter with a knee injury.
His return has been officially listed as questionable, leaving a significant gap in the Texans offensive line.
Houston has dealt with a handful of injuries this season that have posed major implications on their season thus far.
Mason’s injury occurred during the team’s opening drive when he appeared to twist his knee while engaging in a block. He was able to walk off the field under his own power. The team’s medical staff is conducting tests to determine the severity of the injury.
The loss of Mason could be a setback for the Texans offense. Acquired in a trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year, Mason has been a key component of Houston’s revamped offensive line. His veteran presence and ability to open up running lanes have been instrumental in the team’s efforts to improve its ground game and protect rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.
With Mason sidelined, Houston turned to reserve lineman Kendrick Green to fill the void. The absence of Mason’s experience will be evident as the Texans struggle to maintain consistency in the trenches.
