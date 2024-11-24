Texans Daily

Texans' Will Anderson Jr. Officially Returns vs. Titans

Will Anderson Jr. is back for the Houston Texans.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) congratulates defensive tackle Tim Settle Jr. (98) and linebacker Devin White (45) after a play during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) congratulates defensive tackle Tim Settle Jr. (98) and linebacker Devin White (45) after a play during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are excited to face off against the Tennessee Titans, and nobody may be more thrilled than Will Anderson Jr., who is set to make his return today after missing the last two games with an ankle injury.

With Anderson active, here's a look at who won't be playing for the Texans.

READ MORE: Texans Must Put Foot on Gas vs. Titans

Texans inactives: DT Folorunso Fatukasi, OT Blake Fisher, ILB Jamal Hill, DE Jerry Hughes, CB Jeff Okudah, WR Steven Sims

Foley Fatukasi is dealing with a foot injury while Blake Fisher is still in concussion protocol. Denico Autry is active despite not practicing this week with an oblique injury. The rest of the inactives are healthy scratches.

Here's a look at the Titans inactives: RB Tyjae Spears, CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally, OL Leroy Watson and TE David Martin-Robinson.

The most notable inactive is Spears, the team's backup running back. This means the Texans should have a heavy dosage of Tony Pollard today.

Kickoff between the Titans and Texans is set for 12 noon CT. The game can be watched on CBS or streamed on Paramount+.

READ MORE: Former Houston Texans QB's Contract Named One of the Worst in Past 10 Years

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

More Houston Texans News

• 'Let Me Cook!' Texans Star Sends Message to Coach

• Texans DC Praises Jalen Pitre

• Titans vs. Texans Prediction Revealed

• Will Anderson Jr.'s Official Game Status for Texans-Titans

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News