Texans' Will Anderson Jr. Officially Returns vs. Titans
The Houston Texans are excited to face off against the Tennessee Titans, and nobody may be more thrilled than Will Anderson Jr., who is set to make his return today after missing the last two games with an ankle injury.
With Anderson active, here's a look at who won't be playing for the Texans.
READ MORE: Texans Must Put Foot on Gas vs. Titans
Texans inactives: DT Folorunso Fatukasi, OT Blake Fisher, ILB Jamal Hill, DE Jerry Hughes, CB Jeff Okudah, WR Steven Sims
Foley Fatukasi is dealing with a foot injury while Blake Fisher is still in concussion protocol. Denico Autry is active despite not practicing this week with an oblique injury. The rest of the inactives are healthy scratches.
Here's a look at the Titans inactives: RB Tyjae Spears, CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally, OL Leroy Watson and TE David Martin-Robinson.
The most notable inactive is Spears, the team's backup running back. This means the Texans should have a heavy dosage of Tony Pollard today.
Kickoff between the Titans and Texans is set for 12 noon CT. The game can be watched on CBS or streamed on Paramount+.
READ MORE: Former Houston Texans QB's Contract Named One of the Worst in Past 10 Years
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
More Houston Texans News
• 'Let Me Cook!' Texans Star Sends Message to Coach
• Texans DC Praises Jalen Pitre
• Titans vs. Texans Prediction Revealed
• Will Anderson Jr.'s Official Game Status for Texans-Titans