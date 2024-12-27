There's No Crying in Football For Texans QB C.J. Stroud
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is one to play with his emotions on his sleeve.
That was evident when his wide receiver and friend Tank Dell suffered a major knee injury six days ago against the Kansas City Chiefs, but that friendship goes beyond football.
When it comes to leading his team to victory this season, he has no tears left to cry.
READ MORE: Texans Simply Not on Par With AFC's Best
"I mean, what are you going to do? Cry and weep about it? Of course, you know, it's not easy," Stroud said. "At the same time, it's part of the game. Sometimes you go out there and lay an egg. It's not easy to say that, but that's what happened tonight. Didn't play well from the first play to the last. That's part of the game. Things happen. I'm sure a lot of people in their careers had this type of game before. I'm not going to sit here and act like it's foreign, but it is necessary to wake you up. That's what it's going to do for me and this team.”
Stroud appears confident to lead his team and he knows that he has to lock in more now than ever to ensure that the Texans can play as well as they can going into the nitty gritty of the season.
The Texans have no room for error when it comes to the playoffs, so the team needs to put its best foot forward and figure out how to play its best football from here on out.
